LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. 2,414,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

