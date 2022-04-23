LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

