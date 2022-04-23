Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

