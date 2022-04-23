MakiSwap (MAKI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $805,623.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. MakiSwap has a market cap of $964,224.51 and $805,623.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.79 or 0.07456295 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.09 or 0.99843835 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

