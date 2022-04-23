Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.65. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 61,808 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,080.50. Also, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares in the company, valued at C$348,682.41.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

