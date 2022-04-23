Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of MN stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

