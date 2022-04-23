ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. 331,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.