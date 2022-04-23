Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

MGDPF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

