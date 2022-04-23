Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

