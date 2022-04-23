Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.83. 2,648,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,734. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $126.65 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,021,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,460,000 after purchasing an additional 421,638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

