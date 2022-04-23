Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $126.65 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

