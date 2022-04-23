Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

