Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

