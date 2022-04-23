Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will post $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $22.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $26.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.44.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $602,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $574,844,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.31 and a 200 day moving average of $353.35. The company has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

