MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16. MDxHealth has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.17.
MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.
