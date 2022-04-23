Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.80. 6,351,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,927. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

