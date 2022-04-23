Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of MTMT stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Mega Matrix has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Mega Matrix Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp.

