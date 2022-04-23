Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $219.93

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.93 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 220.37 ($2.87). Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 955,009 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Damien Maltarp bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($28,363.26).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

