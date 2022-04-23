Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.