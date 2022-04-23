Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 304,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,485. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

