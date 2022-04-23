Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $336.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.22.

Shares of FB traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. 36,426,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.28. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

