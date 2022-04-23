Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.11. 36,426,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average is $282.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

