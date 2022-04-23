Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $228.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.22.

Shares of FB stock opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.28. The company has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

