Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $265.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.28. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $183.27 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

