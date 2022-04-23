Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Metro has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

