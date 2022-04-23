Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$74.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

