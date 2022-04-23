Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$73.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.67.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Metro has a 52 week low of C$55.50 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.69.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Analysts expect that Metro will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

