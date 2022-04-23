Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Shares of MCB opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

