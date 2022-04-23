Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

NYSE:MCB traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.03. 203,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

