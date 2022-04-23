MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $401.72 and last traded at $401.72. 154,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 253,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 127,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

