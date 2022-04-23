Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

