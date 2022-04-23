Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%.
Shares of MBCN stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
MBCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
