Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of MCW opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $201,867.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $969,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.