Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

