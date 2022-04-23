Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NYSE MUFG opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.