Mizuho Initiates Coverage on WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

WE stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29. WeWork has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

