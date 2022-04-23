Mizuho Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.41.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.