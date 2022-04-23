Mizuho Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ON. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.03.

NASDAQ ON opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

