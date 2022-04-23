Mizuho Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on ON. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.03.
NASDAQ ON opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
