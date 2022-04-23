MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $146,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.90.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $119.58. 694,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,054. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.88. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

