MMOCoin Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $150,385.72 and $34.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

