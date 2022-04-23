Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

MODN stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

