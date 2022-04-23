Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

