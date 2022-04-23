Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 281,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,476. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

