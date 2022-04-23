Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,475. The stock has a market cap of $523.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

