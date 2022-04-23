Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Surrozen makes up 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surrozen were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surrozen stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.98. 12,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Surrozen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

