Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 5,233 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eliem Therapeutics were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,798,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of ELYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 37,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

