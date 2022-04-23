MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $312.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $691,057.45 and $312.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00214141 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,471,512 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.