Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded down $16.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.29. 1,051,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.68 and its 200 day moving average is $322.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

