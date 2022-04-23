Monetta Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,896,000 after buying an additional 258,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $4.45 on Friday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

