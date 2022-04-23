Monetta Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,648,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,171,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.