Monetta Financial Services Inc. Makes New $812,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

