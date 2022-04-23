Monetta Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $250.35. 2,617,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.